The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has decided to cancel the On-Deman Examination (ODE) April 2021 in view of the Covid-19 crisis. Students can read the offcial notice posted on the website nios.ac.in.

NIOS had earlier postponed the ODE exams due to be held from April 19 to May 31 amid the second surge of coronavirus cases. The exams for both the theory and practicals have been cancelled in “view of the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and taking account of the safety of the learners”.

Here’s NIOS ODE cancellation notice.

The result of the students already registered for ODE will be computed on the basis of same objective criteria which has been adopted for arriving at the result of the cancelled NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary Public examinations June 2021.

Students who remain unsatisfied with the NIOS evaluation criteria will also be given a chance to improve their ODE results through an offline exam which will be conducted when the situation becomes conducive.