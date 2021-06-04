The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled the Senior Secondary or Class 12 public examinations 2021 in view of the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Students can check the notice at the official website nios.ac.in.

“The Public Examinations in Theory and Practical of Sr. Secondary Courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby cancelled. The NIOS will devise a well-defined objective criteria for assessment in a time bound manner,” read the NIOS notice. The decision is expected to benefit around 1.75 lakhs students.

Any student who is not satisfied with the assessment will be given an option to appear in Public examinations or through On-Demand Examination (ODE) as and when situation becomes conducive to hold the examinations. In such circumstances, the result of the concerned learner in Public Examinations or in ODE will be treated as Final, NIOS further said.

Here’s NIOS Class 12 exams 2021 cancellation notice.

Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon. This will benefit around 1.75 Lakhs students. pic.twitter.com/yI7C78KSNQ — NIOS (@niostwit) June 4, 2021

In May, the Institute cancelled the Class 10 exam and postponed the Class 12 exam amid the coronavirus pandemic. NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in June 2021.

The decision to cancel the exams outright comes just days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) decided to cancel their Class 12 board exams for this year.

In the last few days, the governments of Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Uttarakhand have scrapped the Class 12 board exams, while several states are likely to take a call on the issue soon.