National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the results of Class 10 and 12 on-demand examinations (ODE) April 2021. The Secondary and Senior Secondary exam was conducted from April 1 to April 15.

Students who appeared in the ODE exam can check their results online at the official site– results.nios.ac.in. To download the NIOS result, students will have to login to the result portal with their enrolment numbers.

Here’s direct link to check NIOS ODE April 2021 result:

Steps to check NIOS ODE April 2021 result: