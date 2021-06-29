The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Director in Group-B service. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from July 6 to August 5. Registered candidates will be able to submit the online application by August 12.

OPSC will recruit candidates for 17 posts of AD in Group-B service of Odisha Statistics and Economic Service Cadre under the Planning and Convergence Department. Candidates are advised to download the recruitment advertisement available on the website and read it carefully.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have at least a Second Class Master’s degree in economics/ applied economics/ statistics/ applied statistics from a recognised University.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. Applicants from the reserved category are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection procedure

OPSC will conduct a competitive exam which will consist of a written exam and viva-voce/interview.