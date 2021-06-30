Southern Railway has notified 3,322 apprentice slots for training at various divisions, workshops within its jurisdiction for the year 2021-22. Today is the last day for interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website sr.indianrailways.gov.in. Applications can be submitted till 5.00 PM.

The post of Apprentice will be filled in GOC workshop, Trichy and Madurai Divisions, Carriage & Wagon Works, Loco Works, Electrical Workshop, Railway Hospital/Perambur and Chennai Division, Trivandrum Division, Palghat Division, Salem Division and Signal & Telecommunication Workshop and Podanur.

Vacancy details Organisation Number of vacancies Carriage Works, Perambur 936 posts Central Workshop, Golden Rock 700 posts Signal & Telecommunication Workshop/ Podanur 1686 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 15-22/24 for Freshers/Ex-ITI, MLT respectively.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed the Class 10 examination under 10 +2 system or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks in aggregate. Candidates with higher qualifications viz. Diploma/Degree & Course Completed Act Apprentices are NOT eligible to apply.

Here’s Southern Railway Apprentice recruitment 2021 Official Notification.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit list prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Here’s dircet link to apply for Southern Railway Apprentice recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for Southern Railway recruitment 2021: