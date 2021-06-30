Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, June 30, announced the results, cut-off marks of SSC JE 2020 Paper I examination. Candidates who appeared in the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying & Contracts) Examinations 2020 Paper I can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 5711 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for Paper II, of which 3826 candidates are from Civil Engineering and 1885 from Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Paper II (Descriptive Paper). The schedule for conduct of Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of Junior Engineers Examination, 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission shortly, read the official notice.

SSC JE 2020 Paper I examination was conducted in Computer Based Mode from March 22 to March 24, 2021, at various centres all over the country.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Cut-Off Marks for Civil Engineering

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available
SC 99.15648 664
ST
 99.15648  359 
OBC 114.21184 1360
EWS  108.14574 621
UR  120.02518 701*
OH 79.83729 65
HH  48.86278 56
Total 3826

Cut-Off Marks for Electrical/Mechanical Engr

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available
SC 123.23149 333
ST 115.34476 146
OBC 137.46300 696
EWS  131.23676 277
UR  141.59716 353*
OH 99.43252 48
HH  63.07700 32
Total 1885

Here’s the direct link to check the list of shortlisted candidates for Civil Engineering.

Here’s the direct link to check the list of shortlisted candidates for Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on July 10 on Commission’s website. Candidates may check their marks from July 10 to 31 by using their Registration ID and Password.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.