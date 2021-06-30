The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level Exam or CGLE 2019 Tier-III cut-off marks to appear in Document Verification/ Skill Test round. Candidates can check the notice at the official website ssc.nic.in

Based on the result of SSC CGLE 2019 Tier-II, a total of 43,896 candidates were shortlisted for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper). All the candidates declared qualified in Tier-III will be called for Skill Test i.e., Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Skill Test (DEST) and document verification (DV).

SSC will upload the marks of candidates (both qualified and non-qualified) who appeared for the CGLE 2019 Tier-III exam on the official website on July 9. This facility will be available till July 31.

The schedule for CPT/DEST/DV of the qualified candidates will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional SSC Offices in due course.

Here’s SSC CGLE 2019 Tier 3 cut-off marks.

Cut-off marks for CGLE 2019 Tier 3 Category Cut-off UR 30% OBC/ EWS 25% Others 20%