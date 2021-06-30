Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, June 30, announced the results, cut-off marks of SSC JE 2020 Paper I examination. Candidates who appeared in the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying & Contracts) Examinations 2020 Paper I can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 5711 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for Paper II, of which 3826 candidates are from Civil Engineering and 1885 from Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Paper II (Descriptive Paper). The schedule for conduct of Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of Junior Engineers Examination, 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission shortly, read the official notice.

SSC JE 2020 Paper I examination was conducted in Computer Based Mode from March 22 to March 24, 2021, at various centres all over the country.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Cut-Off Marks for Civil Engineering Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available SC 99.15648 664 ST

99.15648 359 OBC 114.21184 1360 EWS 108.14574 621 UR 120.02518 701* OH 79.83729 65 HH 48.86278 56 Total — 3826

Cut-Off Marks for Electrical/Mechanical Engr Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available SC 123.23149 333 ST 115.34476 146 OBC 137.46300 696 EWS 131.23676 277

UR 141.59716 353* OH 99.43252 48 HH 63.07700 32 Total — 1885

Here’s the direct link to check the list of shortlisted candidates for Civil Engineering.

Here’s the direct link to check the list of shortlisted candidates for Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on July 10 on Commission’s website. Candidates may check their marks from July 10 to 31 by using their Registration ID and Password.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.