SSC JE 2020 Paper I result, cut-off marks out; 5711 candidates qualify for Paper II
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, June 30, announced the results, cut-off marks of SSC JE 2020 Paper I examination.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, June 30, announced the results, cut-off marks of SSC JE 2020 Paper I examination. Candidates who appeared in the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying & Contracts) Examinations 2020 Paper I can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.
A total of 5711 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for Paper II, of which 3826 candidates are from Civil Engineering and 1885 from Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.
Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Paper II (Descriptive Paper). The schedule for conduct of Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of Junior Engineers Examination, 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission shortly, read the official notice.
SSC JE 2020 Paper I examination was conducted in Computer Based Mode from March 22 to March 24, 2021, at various centres all over the country.
Here’s the direct link to the official notification.
Cut-Off Marks for Civil Engineering
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Candidates Available
|SC
|99.15648
|664
| ST
|99.15648
|359
|OBC
|114.21184
|1360
|EWS
|108.14574
|621
|UR
|120.02518
|701*
|OH
|79.83729
|65
|HH
|48.86278
|56
|Total
|—
|3826
Cut-Off Marks for Electrical/Mechanical Engr
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Candidates Available
|SC
|123.23149
|333
|ST
|115.34476
|146
|OBC
|137.46300
|696
|EWS
|131.23676
| 277
|UR
|141.59716
|353*
|OH
|99.43252
|48
|HH
|63.07700
|32
|Total
|—
|1885
Here’s the direct link to check the list of shortlisted candidates for Civil Engineering.
Here’s the direct link to check the list of shortlisted candidates for Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.
Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on July 10 on Commission’s website. Candidates may check their marks from July 10 to 31 by using their Registration ID and Password.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.