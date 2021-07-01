Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced new examination schedule for Haryana Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2021 and other recruitment exams that were earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic situation. Candidates can check the new schedule from HPSC’s official website hpsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the HCS and other Allied Services Preliminary Exam 2021 will now be conducted on September 12 in two sessions – 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on August 28.

“Further information regarding the venue of Examination Centres and downloading of Admit Cards will be displayed on Commission’s website i.e. http://hpsc.eov.in,” reads the official notice.

HCS Prelims 2021

The HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 will be conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies, of which, 48 vacancies are for HCS (Executive Branch), 7 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), 14 for Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), 5 for District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), 4 for ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, 1 for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS), 5 for Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), 46 for Block Development &Panchayat Officer (BDPO), 3 for Traffic Manager (TM), 2 for District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), and 21 for Assistant Employment Officer (AEO).

