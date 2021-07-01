Staff Health Society, Bihar (SHSB) has released the Staff Nurse admit card on its official website. Candidates who are to appear for the examination can download their admit card from SHSB’s website statehealthsocietybihar.org.

The computer based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on July 5 in three shifts at various examination centres in Patna.

The candidates are required to submit self-declaration 1 form to the examination centre, reads the notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by SHSB to fill a total of 4102 vacancies of Staff Nurse.

Steps to download SHSB Staff Nurse admit card

Visit the official website statehealthsocietybihar.org On the homepage, click on “Important Notice, Instructions & Download Admit Card against Advt. no 11/2020” Now click on “Download Admit card Related to CBT for Advt No 11/2020 - Click Here” Key in your login credentials and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, there will be 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ). The merit list will be prepared on the basis of performance in exam.

The candidates from General and OBC category are required to score 40 percent and 36.5 percent marks whereas SC/ST candidates should score 34 percent marks. Female/ PwD candidates are required to score 32 percent marks in order to qualify in the exam.

The qualified candidates will be called for document verification (DV)/Counselling round.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website here.