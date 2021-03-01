Today, March 1, is the last day to apply for recruitment to the post of Lab Technician at the Bihar Staff Health Society (SHSB) official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at statehealthsocietybihar.org till 6.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by SHSB to fill a total of 222 vacancies of Lab Technician.

Here’s the direct link to apply for Lab Technician posts.

Steps to apply for Bihar SHSB Lab Technician recruitment:

Visit the official website at statehealthsocietybihar.org Click on “Advertisement for the post of Lab Technician aginst Advertisement No. 04/2021 ” Click on ‘Apply’ button and register Log in, fill the application form and pay the fee Download and take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to Bihar SHSB Lab Technician recruitment notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit:

The candidate should not be more than the age of 37 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to the candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed Class l0+2 (Biology) / I.Sc. (Biology) with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician (DMLT)/ Bachelors in Medical Laboratory Technician (BMLT) from any recognised University/Institution are eligible to apply.

Application fee

Candidates from the General/BC/MBC/EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500 and candidates falling under the SC/ST category are required to pay a fee of Rs 250.