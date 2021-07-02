Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the examination schedule for State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service (SFS) Prelims 2020. Candidates who have been registered to appear for the exams can check the schedule on MPPSC’s official website mppsc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 25 in two shifts — Paper 1 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 from 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM.

The admit cards for the examinations will be made available to download at mppsc.nic.in, mponline.gov.in and mppsc.com from July 12 onwards.

If any candidate gets affected with Covid-19 is advised to inform the collector’s office examination in-charge/ superintendent of the examination centre with RTPCR test. The applicants will have to appear for the examinations as directed by the centre, reads the official notification.

The State Service Exam 2020 will be conducted for recruitment to 235 vacancies across various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government.

