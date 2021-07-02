Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has reopened the online application window for the recruitment to more than 2000 Assistant Professors vacancies, considering the requests made by several candidates. The application window will close on July 8, 2021.

Candidates are required to pay the application fee till July 7 by 8.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2002 vacancies of Assistant Professor for 49 different subjects.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Applicants are advised to carefully fill up their application forms. No requests for changes will be entertained after final submission, read the notice.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for the post is 62.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 2,000 is applicable. SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs 1,000.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will be based on the written examination and the merit list released by the Commission.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPHESC Assistant Professor recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for UPHESC Asst Professor recruitment 2021:

Visit UPHESC website uphesc2021.co.in Register using personal and contact details Fill the application form, upload documents Pay fees and submit application Download copy fo application form and take printout.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.