NPCIL recruitment 2021: Fixed-term Engineer vacancies on offer for BE/BTech/BSc qualified graduates
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited online applications from engineering graduates for the recruitment of engineers on an FTA basis.
The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited online applications from engineering graduates for recruitment of engineers on a Fixed Term Appointment (FTA) basis for a period of two years or till selection of personnel on regular basis whichever is earlier.
Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies from July 9 (10.00 AM) to July 29 (4.00 PM) at the official website npcilcareers.co.in. Candidates are advised to read the official recruitmnt notification carefully before applying.
NPCIL has notified a total of 26 vacancies of engineers at NPCIL, Kaiga-5&6, Kaiga, Karwar, Uttara Kannada District, Karnataka State. The monthly remuneration for each post is Rs 61,400.
Vacancy details
- Fixed Term Engineer (Civil) - 11
- Fixed Term Engineer (Mechanical) - 8
- Fixed Term Engineer (Electrical) - 4
- Fixed Term Engineer (C&I-EC) - 2
- Fixed Term Engineer (C&I-CS/I) - 1
Here’s NPCIL Engineer recruitment 2021 notification.
Eligibility criteria
Age: 18-35 years as on July 29, 2021.
Educational Qualification: Graduation (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg) in the relevant engineering field for the desired post with minimum 60% marks.
Selection procedure
In case of receipt of a large number of applications for any category/discipline, the candidates will be shortlisted for the interview considering the number/nature of applications. Candidates will be selected through a Personal Interview round.
Application fee
Only male candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories are required to an online application fee of Rs 500.