The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited online applications from engineering graduates for recruitment of engineers on a Fixed Term Appointment (FTA) basis for a period of two years or till selection of personnel on regular basis whichever is earlier.

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies from July 9 (10.00 AM) to July 29 (4.00 PM) at the official website npcilcareers.co.in. Candidates are advised to read the official recruitmnt notification carefully before applying.

NPCIL has notified a total of 26 vacancies of engineers at NPCIL, Kaiga-5&6, Kaiga, Karwar, Uttara Kannada District, Karnataka State. The monthly remuneration for each post is Rs 61,400.

Vacancy details

Fixed Term Engineer (Civil) - 11

Fixed Term Engineer (Mechanical) - 8

Fixed Term Engineer (Electrical) - 4

Fixed Term Engineer (C&I-EC) - 2

Fixed Term Engineer (C&I-CS/I) - 1

Here’s NPCIL Engineer recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-35 years as on July 29, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Graduation (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg) in the relevant engineering field for the desired post with minimum 60% marks.

Selection procedure

In case of receipt of a large number of applications for any category/discipline, the candidates will be shortlisted for the interview considering the number/nature of applications. Candidates will be selected through a Personal Interview round.

Application fee

Only male candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories are required to an online application fee of Rs 500.