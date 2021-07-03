National Testing Agency (NTA) has on Friday announced that candidates with Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 scores are also eligible for admission to the MBA programme of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, for the academic year 2021-22.

“Candidates with any one of the scores CMAT 2021 or UPCET 2021 score will be eligible for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU,” reads the notification.

The decision has been made to ensure larger participation and and to provide relief to aspirants who could not appear in CMAT 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

“It has now been brought to our notice that many students could not appear in CMAT-2021 and hence are not able to seek admission to the MBA programme of AKTU.

“To ensure larger participation and to provide relief to aspirants who could not appear in CMAT 2021, it has now been decided by AKTU that Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET)- 2021 score will also be used for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU,” reads the official notice.

Admissions to MBA programme is usually based on the score obtained in the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The last date for submission of online applications for UPCET 2021 is July 6.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.