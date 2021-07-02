Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will soon be closing the online application process for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (Male/Female). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on HSSC’s official website hssc.gov.in.

The last date to submit the applicable fee is July 6.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up to 465 vacancies, of which, 400 vacancies are for the post of Sub inspector (Male) and 65 for Sub Inspector (Female) of Group C of Police department.

The applicants must be between the age of 21-27 years as on June 1, 2021. Age relaxation applicable to reserved category.

To apply for the vacancies, applicants should have a graduation degree from a recognised university or its equivalent. Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher.

Application Fee

The male and female applicants from general category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 150 and Rs 75, respectively. The applicable fee for male SC/BC/EWS candidates and female SC/BC/EWS candidates is Rs 35 and Rs 18. Ex serviceman of Haryana are exempted from paying the fee.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Application Process

As per the official notice, the Commission has provided the online application link i.e., http://adv3/2021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx to be used for filling up the form till July 2. Thereafter the application link will be disabled.

Selection Procedure

All candidates shall have to undergo a Knowledge Test of eighty (80) marks comprising of objective type, multiple choice questions followed by Physical Screening Test, which would be only qualifying in nature. The candidates who have qualified the Physical Screening Test shall have to undergo Physical Measurement Test, read the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.