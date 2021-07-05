The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced a reduction of the Class 10 and 12 board exam syllabus for the year 2021-22. Students will have a trimmed syllabus than other years for the board exam next year.

The council has said that it is carrying out syllabus reduction in several other subjects at the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) levels, in consultation with its subject experts, without compromising on the quality of content.

“... CISCE has initiated the process of syllabus review for various subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels specifically for Classes 10 and 12, for the Examination Year 2022, to identify portions of the syllabus which may be reduced, without compromising on the quality of content,” said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE in a statement issued to the heads of all affiliated schools, reported India Today.

Students can access the revised syllabus for the 2022 exams on the official website cisce.org and check the ‘Regulations and Syllabuses’ link under ICSE and ISC tabs.

“In the eventuality of the need for further reduction in the syllabus, it is imperative that the concerned subject teachers transact the syllabus strictly according to the sequence of topics given in the syllabus. This will ensure that all CISCE affiliated schools are broadly teaching the same topics at any given point of time as well as facilitate subsequent reduction in syllabus, if required,” the statement added.

CISCE had to cancel the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th board exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Board has released an evaluation criteria that will use internal assessment marks, past performance to arrive at the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th results.