The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the Class 10 board exam result 2021 today. Students can check their results online at the official website hpbose.org from 11.30 AM.

HPBOSE had to cancel the Class 10 (Matriculation) board exams in April due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Class 10 students will be promoted without examinations on the basis of pre-board and first and second term examination that is on the internal assessment criteria

A total of 1,16,954 students are enrolled in Class 10 in the schools affiliated to HPBOSE across the state, according to reports. The board has already promoted the students to Class 11 on May 11. Only the mark sheets will be released now.

Steps to check HPBOSE Class 10 result 2021: