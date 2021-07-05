The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has released the revised schedule for the Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2021. The exams were earlier postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates can check and download the exam timetable from the official website site.uphesc.org.

The UPHESC Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2021 will be conducted in five phases between October 30 and December 12. Following the exams, the qualified candidates will be called for the interview round from late December.

UPHESC Asst Professor exam dates Exam phase Date Phase 1 October 30 Phase 2 November 6 Phase 3 November 14 Phase 4 November 28 Phase 5 December 12

Here’s UPHESC Asst Professor revised exam schedule 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2002 vacancies of Assistant Professor for 47 different subjects. The selection process will be based on the written examination and the merit list released by the Commission.

The application process is currently underway at the official website and the window will close on July 8.