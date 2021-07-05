The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has postponed Class 10 board exam result 2021 due to court orders. “Result announcement postponed due to court directions,” a board official said, reports Hindustan Times.

No update regarding the revised date and time has been released. The result was scheduled to be released on HPBOSE’s official website hpbose.org at 11.30 AM.

HPBOSE had to cancel the Class 10 (Matriculation) board exams in April due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Class 10 students will be promoted without examinations on the basis of pre-board and first and second term examination that is on the internal assessment criteria.

A total of 1,16,954 students are enrolled in Class 10 in the schools affiliated to HPBOSE across the state, according to reports. The board has already promoted the students to Class 11 on May 11. Only the mark sheets will to be released.

Once released, students can visit HPBOSE’s official website, login with their credentials, and check their marks.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website here.