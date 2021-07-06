The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the result of the Screening Test (OMR based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/Civil) and Junior Engineer (Mechanical/Civil/ Electrical). Candidates who appeared in the exams can check and download the merit list from the official website apsc.nic.in.

APSC JE exam 2020

The APSC JE Screening Test 2020 for Civil, Mechanical and Electrical posts was held on March 21. The recruitment drive is being conducted to hire 12 Junior Engineers (6 Mechanical, 3 Civil and 3 Electrical) in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under the Transport Department.

A total of 57 candidates have qualified the exam and will appear for the interview round. The date of the interview will be notified shortly.

Here’s direct link to APSC JE screening test 2020 result.

APSC AE exam 2020

The APSC AE Screening Test 2020 for both Civil and Mechanical posts was held on March 14. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill four Assistant Engineers (3 Mechanical, 1 Civil) vacancies in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under the Transport Department.

A total of 20 candidates have qualified the exam and will appear for the interview round. The date of the interview will be notified shortly.

Here’s direct link to APSC AE screening test 2020 result.