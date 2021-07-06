Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the document verification (DV) and interview schedule for the post of Assistant Professor (Geography). The candidates are required to appear for the DV round a day before the scheduled interview. The applicants failing to appear for DV will be disqualified.

As per the official notification, the DV/ Interview will be conducted from July 14 to 17 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Candidates are required to bring essential documents including interview call letter, application form, educational certificates and others.

A total of 156 candidates have been called for DV/Interview. The

Steps to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NOTIFICATION FOR INTERVIEW OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR EXAM-2019 (GEOGRAPHY)” The schedule will appear on the screen Check the schedule and download for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 52 vacancies. The written examination was conducted on November 5 and 6, 2021, and the the result was announced on January 19, 2021.

