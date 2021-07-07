Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Medical Service Examination (CMS) 2021 notification on Wednesday. Candidates can apply for UPSC CMS 2021 on its official website upsc.gov.in starting today. The application process will conclude on July 27 (6.00 PM).

The online Applications can be withdrawn from August 3 to 9, 2021, till 6.00 PM. Detailed instructions regarding withdrawal of Applications is available in the notification.

UPSC CMS 2021 will be conducted on November 21, 2021, through online mode.

Vacancy Details

Category-I

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service: 349

Category-II

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 300

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 05

General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation: 184

The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. No admit card will be sent by post.

The applicants must provide valid and active E-mail ID as the Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants must be physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2021.

Age Limit: The applicants must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2021. However, for Junior Time Scale Posts in Central Health Services, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 years on the aforesaid cut-off date. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC category.

Upto a maximum of three years in the case of Defence Services personnel disabled in operations during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof.

Educational Qualification: For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination. Applicant who has appeared or has yet to appear at the final M.B.B.S. Examination may also apply.

Steps to apply for CMS 2021

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Exam Notification: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021” Click on the application link against “Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021” Click on the registration links (Part-I), read the instructions and proceed Fill up the details, pay the examination fee and upload documents Log in and proceed with Part-II registration

Here’s the direct link to apply for CMS 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website here.