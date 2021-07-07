The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2020. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the merit list from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 478 candidates have been declared qualified on the basis of the result of the written exam conducted on September 6, 2020, and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 146th Course and Naval Academy for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The results of the Medical Examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. Marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results, UPSC said.

The merit list contains the roll number and name of the shortlisted candidates.

Steps to download UPSC NDA/NA 2 exam 2020 final result:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on, ‘Final Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2020’, under the ‘What’s New’ section

Click on the document link to view the merit list on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the UPSC NDA/NA 2 exam 2020 final result.