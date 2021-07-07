The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued the exam timetable for various recruitment due to be held in the coming months. The exam timetable can be accessed at official website hssc.gov.in.

Haryana Police Constable recruitment 2020

The HSSC 2020 Police Constable recruitment written exam for 7,298 posts will be held on August 7 and 8 for Male Constable (General Duty) (5,500 Posts) and on September 4 for Female Constable (GD) (1,100 Posts). The PST running for male constable will be from September 28 to October 10 while that for female constable will be on October 8 and 9. The PMT and document verification round will be held for both posts from October 11 to 31.

Haryana Police Male Constable in Commando Wing recruitment 2021

The HSSC Haryana Police Male Constable in Commando Wing recruitment 2021 PST/PMT for 520 vacancies will be conducted in August and September. The written exam will be held on November 14.

HSSC PGT Sanskrit recruitment 2021

The HSSC PGT Sanskrit recruitment written exam 2021 for direct recruitment to 534 posts of Post-Graduate Teachers in Sanskrit will be held on November 14.

HSSC Gram Sachiv, Patwari & Canal Patwari 2019

The HSSC Gram Sachiv, Patwari & Canal Patwari 2019 written exams will be held on December 11 and 12. The recruitment is being conducted for 1100 posts Canal Patwari, 697 posts of Gram Sachiv and 588 posts of Patwari.

Haryana Police SI recruitment 2021

The HSSC Haryana Police Sub-inspector recruitment 2021 written exam will be held on September 5 for both Male and Female SI posts. The PST round will be held on October 7 and the PMT round will be conducted from October 11 to 31.

Here’s HSSC exam schedule.