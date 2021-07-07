Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the 2019 Assistant Professor Commerce result on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for the interview/ document verification (DV) round can check and download their results from CGPSC’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

A total of 179 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment against 184 notified vacancies.

The interview was conducted from June 29 to July 6 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM for 378 candidates.

The written recruitment examination was conducted on November 5 and 7, 2020, and the result was released on January 19, 2021.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “SELECTION LIST-ASSISTANT PROFESSOR EXAM-2019 (COMMERCE) (06-07-2021)” The result will appear in PDF format Check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the examination schedule for Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Asst Registrar-2020 and Asst Director Jansampark (Hindi Medium)-2021. The examination for the posts of Asst Director Jansampark (Hindi Medium)-2021 and Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Asst Registrar-2020 will be conducted on August 26 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM for a total of 3 and 12 notified vacancies, respectively.

