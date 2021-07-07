CGPSC Asst Professor Commerce 2019 result declared; check direct link here
Candidates who appeared for the interview/ document verification (DV) round can check and download their results from CGPSC’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the 2019 Assistant Professor Commerce result on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for the interview/ document verification (DV) round can check and download their results from CGPSC’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.
A total of 179 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment against 184 notified vacancies.
The interview was conducted from June 29 to July 6 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM for 378 candidates.
The written recruitment examination was conducted on November 5 and 7, 2020, and the result was released on January 19, 2021.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “SELECTION LIST-ASSISTANT PROFESSOR EXAM-2019 (COMMERCE) (06-07-2021)”
- The result will appear in PDF format
- Check the result
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Here’s the direct link to Asst Professor Commerce 2019 result.
Meanwhile, the Commission has released the examination schedule for Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Asst Registrar-2020 and Asst Director Jansampark (Hindi Medium)-2021. The examination for the posts of Asst Director Jansampark (Hindi Medium)-2021 and Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Asst Registrar-2020 will be conducted on August 26 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM for a total of 3 and 12 notified vacancies, respectively.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.