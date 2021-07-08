The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the JEN 2020 recruitment. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Junior Engineer/JEN 2020 (Electrical/Mechanical) (Degree/Diploma) DV round will be held on July 14 and 15. The schedule includes the roll number of candidates and the allotted date and time.

JEN

The JEN 2020 (Mechanical) (Degree/Diploma) DV round will be held on July 13 in two sessions: 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM. The schedule includes the roll number of candidates and the allotted time.

The JEN 2020 (Electrical) (Degree/Diploma) DV round will be held on July 16 in two sessions: 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM. The schedule includes the roll number of candidates and the allotted time.

RSMSSB has asked candidates to submit a Covid-19 test report conducted 72 hours before the day of DV along with other documents. Candidates are advised to read the DV notice carefully.