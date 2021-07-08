The State Bank of India (SBI) has cancelled the Apprentice recruitment 2020. The recruitment advertisement (Advt No. CRPD/APPR/2020-21/07) had notified a total of 8500 apprentice positions in various states. The cancellation notice can be accessed at the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The advertisement was issued on November 20 last year and applications were invited till December 10, 2020. The SBI Apprentice exam 2020 was due in January this year, but was postponed.

In a notice, SBI said: “The process of Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 vide our Advertisement No. CRPD/APPR/2020-21/07 dated 20.11.2020 has been cancelled. All the candidates who had applied under the above advertisement and had paid the fees will get the refund.”

Here’s SBI Apprentice recruitment 2020 cancellation notice.

The bank added that a fresh advertisement for SBI Apprentice recruitment has been issued for 2021. The application process is currently underway and candidates can apply for 6100 posts till July 26.