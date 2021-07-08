All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the MSc Nursing 2021 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from AIIMS’ official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

A total of 648 candidates from unreserved category, 31 from Scheduled Tribe, 128 from Scheduled Caste, 320 from other backward category and 88 from Economically Weaker Sections have been declared qualified. More details in the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Result of the AIIMS MSc Nursing Course for 2021 session” under Important Announcements section The result will appear in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download AIIMS MSc Nursing 2021 result.

The provisionally shortlisted candidates have been called for the 1st round of Counselling/Seat Allocation for MSc Nursing course in AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur and AIIMS Rishikesh for 2021 session.

The Seat Allocation will be done in an online mode and the schedule for the same shall be released in due course of time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.