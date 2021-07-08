The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the recruitment examination dates for the post of Patwari today. The exam will be conducted on October 23 and 24, 2021. The detailed schedule will be intimated in due course of time.

Applicants may check the short notification on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive was being held to fill 4421 posts, however, the board today notified the amendment in the number of vacancies. As per the official notification, now a total of 5378 posts of Patwari will be filled.

The Board will restart the application process from July 30 to August 5, 2021. Candidates who had submitted applications can make changes in their application form by paying an additional fee of Rs 300.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The candidates should have a bachelor’s degree/ vocational training scheme/ three-year diploma or equivalent education to apply for the posts. Working knowledge of Hindi and Rajasthani culture is mandatory, reports Indian Express.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.