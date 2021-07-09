Today is the last day for students of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to submit their exam form online for the Term End Examination (TEE) June 2021 on its official website ignou.ac.in. The examination will be conducted from August 3, 2021, for the final year students of Under Graduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes along with their backlogs, if any.

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200 per course. “The University will try to accommodate the students in the examination centre opted by them. In case, the sitting at the centre has exhausted, they are advised to select the alternate exam centre under the jurisdiction of the same Regional Centre,” read an IGNOU notice.

Here’s the direct link to apply for IGNOU TEE June 2021.

Hall Ticket for TEE June 2021 will be uploaded on the University’s official website approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the Term-end Examination.

Students are directed to take the printout of the Hall Ticket and report at the address of the Examination Centre on the date and time mentioned on the Hall Ticket. Entry to the Examination Hall is strictly on the basis of the valid Hall Ticket and University Identity Card, read the official statement.