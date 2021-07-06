The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the results of entrance exams including OPENMAT, BEd and Post Basic BSC Nursing (BSCN) exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecard from the IGNOU portal ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU conducted the entrance tests for admission to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (OPENNET–IX) and management progammes (OPENMAT) on April 11.

Counselling for admission to B.ED. and Post Basic BSC Nursing Programmes January 2021 Session for qualified candidates will be done at Regional Centres based on the region wise/cluster wise merit list/rank and availability of seats. Region-wise merit list/Rank will be uploaded on the IGNOU website soon.

Those who qualified OPENMAT have to download the MBA Prospectus from the University website and fill Form No. 2 and submit the same along with requisite fee and documents at the Regional Centre of their choice. For January 2021 Session, the last date is July 31, 2021.

Steps to check IGNOU entrance exam results:

Visit IGNOU portal ignou.ac.in Go to the link ‘Entrance Test Result for January/July 2021 Session Admissions for OPENMAT XVIII/B.Ed./BSCN(PB)’ Click on the result link for relevant exam Enter Enrollment Number (10 Alfanumeric Digit) and submit The IGNOU exam result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout.

Direct links to IGNOU entrance exam results: