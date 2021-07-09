The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the RRB 2021 admit card for pre-exam training. Candidates who will appear for the IBPS RRB pre-exam will be able to download the admit card through the official site ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB 2021 pre-exam training will be conducted from July 19 to July 25. Although, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, PET during this period may not be held or the safety of the candidates.

According to IBPS, pre-examination training may be arranged by the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) to a limited number of candidates belonging to SC/ST/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/PWD for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and SC/ST/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I.