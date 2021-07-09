Tamil Nadu-based Periyar University has released the exam timetable for the December 2020 and May 2021 exams. Students can check and download the Periyar University Theory timetable for December 2020 and May 2021 UICP examinations at the official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The Periyar University exams will be held in the third and fourth week of July for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. These exams will be held in both morning (FN) and afternoon (AN) sessions.

Students can search the session and date of their respective exams using the subject code and name. For more details, visit the official website.

Here’s Periyar University December 2020 and May 2021 exam timetable.