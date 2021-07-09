The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will reopen the online application window for recruitment to the post of Principal on Saturday, July 10. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website till July 29, 2021.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is July 30 (11.59 PM).

Earlier, the applications were invited from April 24 to May 13. However, the same was deferred amid the sharp rise in the infected cases of Covid-19.

“The that Detailed Advertisement No. 07/2021 for the aforesaid vacancies, along-with instructions and additional information to the candidates for recruitment by selection has been uploaded on Commission’s website as well as ORA module on 10-07-2021,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.



The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 363 Principal vacancies in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. Of these, 208 posts are for male candidates and 155 for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 50 years.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a master’s degree from a recognized University/Institute or bachelor of education from a recognized university/institute with ten years’ experience of teaching (Vice Principal/ Post Graduate Teacher/ Trained Graduate Teacher). More details in the notice.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI. More details in the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.