The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the common recruitment process of Clerks in participating banks (CRP-Clerk-XI 2021). The recruitment to the 5800+ clerical cadre posts will be conducted by IBPS on behalf of 11 nationalised banks.

The online application window has also been activated and eligible candidates can apply at the official website ibps.in. The online registration process will conclude on August 1.

The selection process for Clerk recruitment will consist of two rounds of exams. The IBPS Clerk 2021 preliminary exam will be conducted on August 28, 29 and September 4. The main exam is scheduled for October 31. The provisional allotment of selected candidates will be done in April 2022.

Here’s IBPS Clerk 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 20-28 years as on July 1, 2021. Relaxation to the upper age limit is applicable to reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification. Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Application Fee

Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs 850 for all others.

Candidates are advised to read the IBPS Clerk 2021 official notification carefully to know full details of the recruitment process.

Steps to apply for IBPS Clerk 2021:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on ‘Click here to apply online for CRP-Clerks-XI’ Register and log in Proceed with application form, select post/bank, upload documents Pay the applicable fee and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply for IBPS Clerk 2021.