The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has released the hall ticket for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the official website polycetts.nic.in.

SBTET, Telangana will conduct the TS POLYCET 2021 on July 17 for candidates seeking admission to all Diploma Courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnic colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2021-22.

The TS POLYCET 2021 exam will be of 2 Hrs 30 Minutes duration consisting of only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology of Class 10 (SSC) Exam. The result will be declared in 10 days, following which the counseling process will start based on the merit lists.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the hall ticket carefully.

Steps to download TS POLYCET 2021 hall ticket: