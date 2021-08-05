Only a few media platforms are showing the public the deep well in which the pillars of the Indian democracy are being dumped (Pegasus raises dark questions about the Supreme Court and judicial independence). There is a saying that nothing comes dry once dumped in a well. The social and political fabric of our society will never be the same as pre-2014, even if the Bharatiya Janata Party loses the 2024 general election. A look at history will tell us that upper-castes took lead in spreading different ideologies in our country in the past. Surprisingly, their voice is conspicuously absent on major forums, giving credence to rumours of their passive support. The brave reporters who have been raising vital issues of far-reaching consequences at the cost of their privacy are doing a great service to humanity. – SS Badhawan

The unending row in the Parliament over the Pegasus issue serves no purpose. Rather, it gives the government an opportunity to delay any substantial response to the allegations. I believe that the Opposition should come together and in one voice just pose three or four questions and press the Speaker to direct the treasury bench to reply (I am not sure if the Parliament’s rulebook allows it). These are:

Has the government purchased Pegasus? Has the government used it to target phones that have been identified as infected? If so, what was the rationale behind the surveillance? Who authorised the surveillance?

– Hiren Gohain

Asthana’s appointment

In his article, Julio Ribeiro has mentioned how the Centre has appointed Rakesh Asthana the Delhi police commissioner contravening Supreme Court guidelines (Julio Ribeiro: Rakesh Asthana’s new job shows how Modi and Shah are out to destroy our institutions). The Supreme Court had stipulated in its Prakash Singh judgment that only officers with at least six months remaining before superannuation would be eligible to lead state police forces. It is applicable to all states, but Delhi is a Union Territory, hence the guideline does not apply to Delhi. I am shocked how such a senior and knowledgeable officer like Ribeiro could misinterpret the guidelines. Or maybe, this is a part of a toolkit. – Rajat Jain

Looming catastrophe

Only timely action can avert the looming catastrophe of a third Covid-19 wave in India (Covid-19: Eight states are showing a rise in R-number, says Centre). Now that the R number has just crossed 1, it is important that stringent measures are implemented. While all this is one side, it is rather shocking to see companies asking their employees to come back to offices and governments opening up malls schools and colleges. The centre must warn the states to wait until September before easing restrictions. Meanwhile, it is equally important to ramp up the health infrastructure. –Ramana Gove