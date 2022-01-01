Video games are bad for you. Too much screen time and an overactive imagination will do you no good. Get out, give your eyes and brain a break. But when getting out wasn’t as easy, it was easier to immerse myself in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. I bought the game for my child but got hooked as I would help with some of the more complex quests (and there are many).

So in the last year, I finally got down to playing it with real relish and discovered, that for me, the real joy of Zelda was simply exploring the open-world architecture of the game. The artwork is brilliant, the music is soothing and the fact that you can roam around without any restrictions is a godsend in this day and age.

You can climb a mountain, run through the green fields of Hyrule, hunt for a particular recipe, experiment, be surprised, look for a remote village or simply lose yourself in trying to work out the answer to a puzzle (try until you succeed or turn to Youtube if you don’t have enough patience). At no point does it feel like you are following a script – you can go out and beat the boss, Ganon, but even if you don’t, there is enough fun to be had.

