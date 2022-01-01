In the middle of a lockdown, while covering this tragedy and handling those of people close to me, one of the few things I looked forward to was Formula One. I always enjoyed watching cars racing, but the like for it turned almost into an obsession from April. This continued when the 2021 season began in March. And unlike previous years, there were two contenders for the championship title, not just the reigning champion Lewis Hamilton.

This year’s F1 season has been called unprecedented for the way new champion Max Verstappen fought seven-time title winner Hamilton, and the number of clashes and close calls they had. The two gave F1 lovers a battle that will go down in history, which came down to the very last lap of the final race on December 12.

Another steady comfort were my dogs. Their routine has always helped me keep my sanity. Even moving both of them to different cities this year was not as stressful as I’d expected. Walks, food time, bath time, introducing them to people in their new cities, the long cross-country train ride… they always made it enjoyable for me.

In the middle of a raging pandemic, surrounded by clouds of anxiety, there’s nothing like sitting with your dog and simply stroking its head, or throwing a ball up and down and basking in its joy.

