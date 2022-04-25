An Afternoon in My Mind

I don’t remember much about waiting

for the bus to my mother’s village

or how we made summer tolerable

while waiting for trains to the cities.

They were like the ignited wick of a cracker

stripping me of my patience.

But like a clogging bunch of thaw

in the flowing canal of my memories

I have this photograph of catching fish

with Mama, Bhai

and Dadu – the stoutest one there

holding the fly rod.

Ecstasy still lies in the frame

but Uncle and Grandpa have passed away.

The fish we caught that day

still flutter in my mind.

The pond must be

keeping our reflections safe –

somewhere in its water

captured by the late afternoon light.

Hungry Faith

The fisherman in the Sundarbans

was hauling his boat out of mud

and into an intoxicated river.

Between the prow and his hands

a sweat-soaked turban

hollowed out the sounds of struggle.

His bulging veins more resolute

than the wary holes

of the fishing net – soaking up the sun.

The stooping trees of the forest

tried to lend a hand

but, held by the riverbank,

moaned in the wind.

The water looked warm

but didn’t rise to the boat.

Somewhere in the fragmented sun

hunger was savouring muddy toil.

Tangled

Stories of loneliness stay

warm inside my blanket, get

replaced without a sound.

Arms raised, a leafless tree

prays for its death.

I wish I understood those birds, their songs

struggling to break free from the branches.

The Trident and the Tea Seller

The trident lightning arrestor

looks more constant than before –

besieged by discomfort,

bygone joys and pain – a belief

flowing endlessly into the future.

The creepers cannot

offer love to it – no red or yellow flowers.

The tea seller beside the closed factory

never noticed it since the trident

didn’t ever arrest or spear any lightning

especially when the radical flags

were offering a yearlong monsoon

to a sneaking, venomous rust.

There is now a vacuum inside the gates,

patches of love and strife on the trident

and outside some tea for passers-by.

Revisiting My Old House

Sheets of a calendar fall at my feet

from the wall hooks

of a short childhood and long memories,

flapping in the wind, as if lifting its arms

in an appeal to save them from extinction.

Further above on the wall,

a cardboard with a photo of four wild horses

and another with two tigers

haven’t yet changed their places.

They take me across sands where

I lie as a thorn detached from a cactus

without a hedge nearby.

I’ve chosen to live through mirages of promises.

Heat shimmers in the path.

I will have to rest in the shade of my own shadow

and then walk a bit further.

Excerpted with permission from An Afternoon in my Mind, Sonnet Mondal, Copper Coin Publishing.