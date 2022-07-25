Written during the pandemic, these six poems stage the myriad everyday theatres of the self, the family, the domestic, the personal, the public, the political, the national, and even the civilisational, where caste and gender interlock to determine intimate pasts – and futures – of inequity and exclusion. In each poem – as also in this bundle of poems as a collection – a vital, contemporary Dalit-feminist voice articulates anti-caste possibilities with an aphoristic clarity and an embodied urgency.

Woman and Fire

He said,

You have too much fire inside you.

I said: a woman and fire

Are as ancient as

Civilisation,

As old as the rite of Humanity.

However,

The difference is merely

That in this process of

Becoming human

We became woman and man.

We became I and you.

A man wrested in his custody

The lion’s share of the fire.

While, in the woman’s share

Even the primal division of fire

Remained essentially unfair.

That’s why, whenever he pleases

Wherever and however he chooses

A man merely releases

The fire inside him.

Whereas,

A woman preserves her fire

In her safe custody

Generation after generation

She expends it

With utmost care.

A woman has long understood

The intricacies of man’s primal deceit

From the advent of conception,

The excruciating pain of reproduction

To the moment of birthing her progeny,

That the surfeit of fire wrested by the man

Can be ravaging, even

Catastrophic for all humankind.

That’s why…

It’s cardinal to conserve the fire

In a plethora of forms.

In this eternal attempt of preserving

Nature and her descendants

A woman herself

Became

The cradle of experimentation.

A man couldn’t learn the art

Of shielding his fire within his self

So he keeps burning in

The furnace of envy, anger and spite.

On the other hand a woman

Has undertaken an endless voyage

Eventually she learned

This art herself

Sometimes by ably chanelling the fire within her

Sometimes by controlling the fire in her hungry belly.

A woman has learned to apportion

Her share of the fire. Inside

And outside.

Some fire she has stowed away

In a dark and dank crevice of her heart

So that it keeps smouldering slowly yet surely

Just enough

To sustain the vitality and warmth of relationships.

Some fire she has kept tucked away

In the sanctum of her home

Since centuries

So that it illumines her domesticity.

Some fire she gives

To her hearth

So it keeps burning, so that they keep receiving grain.

So that the hunger hollowing their stomachs is contained.

Worth

He glared at me and said:

You two-pence whore!

I stared back at him sharply

Didn’t utter a word

Just weighed his worth with my gaze

In my eyes

He wasn’t even worth

A single penny.

Furnace

In the furnaces of their homes

Women offer their entire lives

And keep thinking

Perhaps!

They are ripening

Slowly but surely they will be refined

Into pure gold

Then suddenly…

Upon feeling the heat

They take a look at themselves

And realise

Hardly anything has matured

However

So much has been burned.

Human and Woman

Am I your progenitor?

When I think about it, I shudder

To my depths.

Inside my womb

You were a human!

And…

You were born a human

From within me…

Then when did this primal human

Become a man-eater?

Where did he master

The crude grammar of

Caste, religion and gender?

On whose sacraments he segregated his own

On whose scraps he feasted and became inhuman…

Which texts are they?

Which schools are they?

Who’s that imposter?

Which laboratory is it?

Where

A human remains

Human no longer

But is becoming beastlier and beastlier by the day…!

In that bubbling cauldron of

Violence and revulsion

He’s savagely burning his own.

O my earthly sons

Daughters come forward

As urgently as you can

Consign those texts to flames!

Destroy those schools

That far from keeping us all equal

Sequester us into caste, religion and gender.

Come forward and clobber those

Two-faced charlatans

Dismantle all their

Laboratories of hate

That transform the primal human

Into the man-eater.

Untitled

All we came for

Was earning a wage, Sahab,

From the village to the city

Away from our own

It was just a question of hunger

What did we know

That this city

Nourished on our blood and sweat

Will one day

Become a cannibal

Rather than giving some scraps of sustenance

It will brutally gorge on

The very bodies that sustain it

Today, I’m leaving.

Exiled from my own country,

Forced to migrate

Thirsty, hungry, barefoot

Bare…

Returning to my

Own home village

Bearing my children

On my broken shoulders.

The same way that

We have eternally borne

The sordid weight of your

Savage caste system

Without an outward protest

But remember

If I survive

I will doubtlessly tell

My guiltless offspring

That when it was the most

Gruelling hour of our lives

When we were waging war

Against our hunger

Suddenly then

This country turned its back on us.

I’m leaving, recording

In the archive of the future

The helpless stare of enslavement

In my children’s and my eyes

And that homicidal history

Of our everyday violence and death

Partition

No; here the partition

Isn’t of a country

Or a religion

But the partitions

Of a country within a country

Inside cities

Villages partitioned, inside hearts

Privileges and pestilence partitioned

Inside Caste

Master and slave partitioned.

Home, Woman, Walking

Waking at ungodly hours

Women comb each contour and crevice of

The home.

As if the home

Was her ancestral property

And she it’s queen.

Tuned to the ticking timer

Father-in-law’s walk, mother-in-law’s bath

Husband’s duty,

Running against the clockwork of the children’s school

Morning tea, breakfast, tiding over

The nitty-gritty of planning the afternoon-evening meals

When she finally manages to reach her office,

The sunrise,

The chirping birds,

Through the home-window

The tantalising skeins of light

Streaming in and submerging her, settling over

The skin of her fatigued self

The vital wind caressing her,

Where can she feel any of it.

These urban middle-class women

Who keep running from dawn to dusk

But don’t go for walks.

Poonam Tushamad is a Dalit-feminist writer, poet, academic and activist who currently teaches at BR Ambedkar College, University of Delhi. She is the author of several publications, including Madari (2019) and Hindi Dalit Sahitya Mein Jantantrik Mulya: Ek Adhyayan (2022).

Nikhil Pandhi is a queer-feminist researcher and anti-caste translator. He is currently a doctoral candidate in cultural anthropology at Princeton University. His translations of anti-casteist Ambedkarite literature from Hindi to English are forthcoming with leading Indian/international publishers.