Pakistan is at an interesting cross roads but not one that the country has not experienced before, Pakistani public policy professional Mosharraf Zaidi tells host Sushant Singh on Spotlight South Asia, a new series by the Centre for Policy Research.

Zaidi brings an insider view of the what has transpired over the past few months in Pakistan and the role of the country’s powerful army and judiciary in the events.

Singh and Zaidi also discuss the common travails of the region, from inflation and economic crises to the erosion of democracy. They analyse the ongoing negotiations with the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan as well as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Singh and Zaidi also talk about the possibility of better ties between India and Pakistan, as well as China’s role in the region.

