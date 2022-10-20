A Piece of Bread, a Country, and a Shehnai

In your final rest

on a rope-cot,

were you still dreaming

of a piece of bread?

Beloved one,

we the people

of this country,

of that country,

can make anything

but a piece of bread

for you.

Your death now

is a dream forgotten.

Stingy dream, secret,

yesterday, the day

before, or early dawn

of some endless night,

snatched from

a broken sleep

like a cut thread.

(Says Amma: don’t

forget the early

dawn dreams as they

might become real)

One festival

of breads,

you drank the last drop

of sweet kheer

at my home,

the sweet kheer slipped

into your beard.

So said the Prophet:

‘All my dreams

are inevitable

truths’

and squeezed his body

into a qibla

and swallowed the poison

in Fatima’s womb

and then slipped away

into his dream

that was like knowing.

Then what was left?

One Karbala,

bodies piled on bodies.

And from her birth pangs,

from her broken sleep,

Fatima began to broom the hurt field

with her braid.

When you poured your pain

into your pipe of shehnai,

did I ever tell you

all my history is a broken sleep,

a shattered

genderless dream that multiplies.

Your dream of bread

is not far from her battlefield

anymore.

Your body at last on the rope-cot,

the last pinning glance of the war;

they are the same dream

one restlessness, one violent shriek,

this is what

I am now.

When you left,

the shehnai turned alone

into her dark corner

and sang to herself,

beating and beating

the ceaseless tune

of the dream you left

orphaned.

No Birthplace

Some limbs and organs under a vacuum head.

Where did I come from?

None of you told me the answer,

so at forty-seven I blew up.

What did you do with the limbs of God?

Butchered them, divided them among yourselves,

left me nothing.

Bodiless shadow,

soul delivered in shame and tossed over a wall,

I roam through country after country,

imagining that each one is mine.

Each village, each house, I imagine is mine.

But not even a bee can tell me my address.

From somewhere, saffron hands

are cutting away the land under my feet.

From somewhere, the dust of crumbled domes

flutters onto my body,

building up a tomb.

Using my eyelids as blindfolds,

someone is slowly pilfering my cool flesh.

I turn into a stranger’s corpse,

strewn in the bloody dirt of Bombay.

Unclear who is crossing over me which way.

Citizen of a vacuum world,

migrant in any time.

Since half of me is drowned in darkness,

I delude myself that the other half is brilliance.

I leap into the inner spirals of myself

hoping to murder each moment’s soul of time.

I won’t ask for half a kingdom or the state of Anga.

I don’t have a tongue to ask for my torn nerves back.

Does the corpse have some land to hide in?

Any small plot is enough, a shade over the head.

The spot where you stand now —

that’s the most holy place there is.

Come, divide me by myself, I say.

Not by forty-seven.

My laughs, screams, harangues, deaths, and rapes —

They’re all yours too!

Don’t spit in my mother’s womb-water.

Oh, enemies who divide and rule,

no one can split me even in two.

No one can blast the pupils of my eyes.

Excerpted with permission from Evening with a Sufi, Afsar Mohammad, translated from the Telugu by the poet and Shamala Gallagher, Red River.