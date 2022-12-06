Book-signings are considered prestigious events for authors where fans are supposed to line up to collect autographed copies of their favourite writers’ new books. Reality, however, can be different. On Sunday, Chelsea Banning, author of the fantasy novel Of Crowns and Legends, tweeted about how “embarrassed” she felt after only two people showed up at her first book signing event.

As it turned out, the lukewarm response to Banning’s book-signing event was not an exception, even among some of the world’s best-known writers. Her tweet went viral within a few hours after she received replies from other writers, including celebrity authors like Neil Gaiman and Margaret Atwood, stating that they had had similar experiences.

Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it. Especially as 37 people responded "going" to the event. Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed. — Chelsea Banning Author (@chelseabwrites) December 4, 2022

Terry Pratchett and I did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that nobody came to at all. So you are two up on us. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 5, 2022

Join the club. I did a signing to which Nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help. :) — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) December 5, 2022

Other bestselling authors like Min Jin Lee, Jodi Picoult, and Sheila O’Flanagan also recalled similar experiences at book signing events.

I did a book reading where only my husband’s cousin showed up. One person. I’ll never forget that reading. ✊ — Min Jin Lee (@minjinlee11) December 5, 2022

I have sat lonely at a signing table many times only to have someone approach…and ask me where the bathroom is. — Jodi Picoult (@jodipicoult) December 5, 2022

Also, was once signing books and a woman came up with a john Grisham novel. When i pointed out it wasn’t written by me she asked if i was signing books or not! So i signed it with love from me and John Grisham…. — Sheila O'Flanagan 📚📚📚 (@sheilaoflanagan) December 5, 2022

Sarah MacLean, author of the Scandal & Scoundrel, joked that it’s an “awful rite of passage” that every writer goes through.

This is an awful rite of passage! The absolute worst feeling in the world and simultaneously proof that you’re in the club! — sarah maclean (@sarahmaclean) December 5, 2022

After Banning tweeted about her experience, Of Crowns and Legends reached the top spot in the Arthurian Fantasy section on Amazon. She shared a screenshot of her book’s Amazon page and called it a “daydreamer’s dream come true.”