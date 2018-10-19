Anthea Bell, the renowned translator who brought the Asterix comic series to English readers, died on Thursday at the age of 82. Her son, journalist Oliver Kamm, made the announcement of her passing on Twitter, hailing her as a “literary giant” and one of the great translators of the 20th and 21st century.

Anthea Bell OBE, Order of Merit of 🇩🇪, died this morning aged 82. She was a literary giant: among great C20th/C21st translators, whose work included Kafka, Sebald, Zweig, Freud, Willy Brandt, Simenon, Goscinny et al. @richkamm & I will miss our mother a lot. Cc @GermanEmbassy pic.twitter.com/3TxeLy6dfS — Oliver Kamm (@OliverKamm) October 18, 2018

Bell, who died after a prolonged illness, translated 35 titles of the world famous French comic series about a village of Gauls resisting Roman invasion. Following the news of her death, writers, publishers, translators and readers took to social media to pay tribute to Bell’s genius.

RIP Anthea Bell. She brought us so much delight, with such elegance and wit. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) October 18, 2018

Anthea Bell was a true genius. Her translations of Asterix were works of magic and a huge influence on me growing up. Wit and elegance and cleverness worn light as gossamer in every panel. I went to worship her one year at Edinburgh Book Festival. This is the passing of a hero. https://t.co/Mzuq4eFRmC — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) October 18, 2018

Not sure how to explain how profoundly formative her translations have been on my life. @kanishktharoor and I owned/read every single Asterix comic in English as little kids https://t.co/UTBQ5JNs4v — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) October 18, 2018

Many remembered her razor-sharp wit, layers of humour and the puns that are such a distinctive feature of Asterix in English.

I owe my entire sense of humour to Anthea Bell's translations. pic.twitter.com/UeDIDJ29Hr — Robzyn (@TheSilverMeeple) October 18, 2018

RIP Anthea Bell, translator and genius



Your puns were incomparable pic.twitter.com/0BzuZFPxPp — Isabel Blake (@Isabel_Blake) October 18, 2018

A couple of slices of the brilliance of Anthea Bell, one of the co-translators of the Asterix books, who sadly died today. Even if you didn't know of her, I bet she made you laugh. pic.twitter.com/oJyIlbLd0r — Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) October 18, 2018

Read about the death of Anthea Bell and remembered some of the brilliant puns and jokes in the Asterix series. Exhibit 1 : IN Asterix and Cleopatra, Obelix says We shall never be in concord. A joke on the fact Napoleon took a Luxor Obelisk from Egypt for the Place de La Concorde pic.twitter.com/nZyZfrP2Kx — Yungwan (@Gunmaster_G9) October 19, 2018

I had no idea how instrumental Anthea Bell was in all that brilliant humour! What a legend - I absolutely love Asterix, even to the point of managing to work 'Asterix and Cleopatra' into a lesson on Shakespeare https://t.co/MQbinJji0n pic.twitter.com/NZ3h1MmLQg — Clara Harland (@ClaraHarland) October 18, 2018

Many others rightly pointed out that Bell often surpassed the level of narrative and jokes of the French original through her translation. Several of the the best-loved turns of phrase and puns came from her own genius, including the names of Asterix’s canine companion, Dogmatix and the village druid, Getafix.

Just heard that Anthea Bell died. Sad - but let's remember and celebrate her brilliance. This is my nomination for best-ever single word translation in the history of humanity: GETAFIX pic.twitter.com/YSzQ6R4nN1 — Tim Gutteridge (@TimG_translator) October 18, 2018

Anthea Bell had the ability to take the original French of #Asterix and push the humour to a whole new level in the English translation. Just look at the density of wordplay in these two frames compared to the simpler narrative of the original. pic.twitter.com/D4QQ9QquBB — Mike K (@mpk) October 18, 2018

Fun fact: In France, Obelix's dog Dogmatix is called Idéfix – idée fixe being French for dogma. The fact the English translation happened to include "dog" is one of the luckiest coincidences in translation history — Ste JM 🚊🛰🐦 (@stejormur) October 18, 2018

Asterix and Bell also had some early insight on our current world of xenophobia and turmoil, decades before it would come to pass. “In an era when Britain seems once more to be winding itself yet tighter into its immemorial and monoglot garb,” the novelist Will Self said to The Guardian, “we’d do well to remember the huge importance of literary translation as a vector for our understanding of – and empathy with – other peoples.”

In honour of Anthea Bell, here’s a fine comment on Brexit from Asterix in Britain. Obelix is spot on. pic.twitter.com/FzPBsTRQE2 — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) October 18, 2018

In order to understand 2018, you just need to read Asterix pic.twitter.com/3lHRtj7IbI — Harri Granholm (@hgranholm) October 19, 2018

But for all the adoration pouring in for her work on the comic series, Bell’s work went far beyond the beloved Gauls. Working with both German and French texts, her translations include the works of Franz Kafka, Sigmund Freud, WG Sebald, among many others, leaving behind a staggering legacy.

Very sad news. Anthea Bell made some of the most important works of European literature sing in English like no other translator (in particular, her rendering of Sebald's Austerlitz is a literary masterpiece in its own right). Thoughts with @OliverKamm and his family. https://t.co/xqGvVztAEx — Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) October 18, 2018

What very sad news. Anthea Bell was a translator of genius & a wonder to work with on the books of W.G. Sebald https://t.co/gKzynnDNFv — Simon Prosser (@HamishH1931) October 18, 2018