In today’s edition, Supreme Court verdicts on the Shiv Sena split and the Centre-AAP power tussle in Delhi, updates on the tensions in Pakistan, another witness turns hostile in the Malegaon blast case, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

References: