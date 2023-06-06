In today’s edition, Muslims in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi town have been warned to shut their shops, the Gauhati High Court has passed a ruling in connection with the sale of dog meat in Nagaland, and fresh bout of violence in Manipur has left four persons dead including a personnel of the Border Security Forces.
Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.
