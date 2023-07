In today’s edition, Teesta Setalvad gets bail in a Gujarat riots case, Indian passport’s status improves from last year, five men arrested on suspicion of planning bomb blasts in Bengaluru, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

