In today’s edition, Rajasthan becomes country’s first state to provide social security to gig workers, Supreme Court refuses to halt delimitation exercise in Assam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe at the Opposition alliance, INDIA.

Scripted and hosted by Aena produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

References